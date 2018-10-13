Image caption The area was cordoned off as forensic officers examined the scene

Two men were stabbed and a woman suffered a head injury in north Belfast on Friday night.

Police cordoned off part of Percy Street in the Shankill as forensic officers examined the scene on Saturday.

A PSNI spokesperson said officers went to a disturbance at about 23:30 BST.

A 21-year-old man had been stabbed twice in the back and a 19-year-old man had stab wounds to his side and shoulder.

A woman in her 30s suffered a head injury.

All three were taken to hospital where they were treated for their injuries.

Police have appealed for witnesses.