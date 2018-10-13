Image caption The pensioner lives on Camlough Road, Pomeroy

A gang of six masked men has tied up a pensioner and ransacked his home in Pomeroy, County Tyrone.

The gang, wearing balaclavas and armed with a crowbar, entered the man's home on the Camlough Road at about 19:30 BST on Friday, according to police.

They restrained the victim, who is in his 70s, and made him lie on the floor as they ransacked his home for 30 minutes and stole a number of items.

They left the man tied up and stole his phone so he could not call for help.

According to officers, the victim eventually managed to contact a neighbour and raise the alarm.

They said that although the victim sustained "only minor physical injuries", he was left shaken by the ordeal.

The robbery was reported to police at about 23:00 BST.