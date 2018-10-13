Man charged with aiding and abetting rape in Belfast
- 13 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 18-year-old man has been charged with aiding and abetting rape in Belfast city centre and administering a substance with sexual intent.
The assault happened at Victoria Square/William Street South some time between 03:00 BST and 04:30 BST on Friday, 28 September.
The teenager is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday.