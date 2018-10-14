Image caption The area was cordoned off as forensic officers examined the scene on Saturday

Three people have been arrested in relation to an incident outside a house in west Belfast on Friday evening.

Two men, aged 21 and 19, were stabbed and a woman suffered a head injury in the incident on Percy Street in the Shankill area.

All three were taken to hospital for treatment to their injuries.

On Saturday, a 37-year-old woman and two men aged 35 and 18 were arrested. They remain in custody.