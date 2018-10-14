Cyclist struck by car taken to hospital
- 14 October 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A male cyclist has been taken to hospital for treatment after he was struck by a car in west Belfast.
Police have described the man's injuries as serious.
The collision happened on Sunday morning on the Glenside road, Dunmurray, at about 08:30 BST.
A 23-year-old, who was driving the vehicle involved, has been arrested on suspicion of a number of driving offences.
The Glenside Road remains closed.