Image copyright Getty Images Image caption About 90 children are adopted in Northern Ireland every year

A new campaign has been launched to encourage more people to become adoptive parents in Northern Ireland, as the Health and Social Care Board reports a lower number of applications in some areas.

The board says there are currently about 3,000 children in care in Northern Ireland.

Almost 700 of them are under the age of five.

The board says about 90 children are adopted in NI every year.

More than a third of these youngsters need to be placed alongside a brother or sister.

Marie Roulston, director of social care and children with the Health and Social Care Board, said it is urgently seeking adoptive parents for "many children".

Launching the Adoption Changes Lives campaign during the first Adoption Week NI, she said in particular this was "to help keep brothers and sisters together; for children aged four and over; and for children with disabilities or more complex health and care needs".

Mrs Roulston added: "There are a lot of myths about who can and can't adopt children.

"You can adopt if you are over 21, whether you are single or in a couple, whatever your sexual orientation, religious or ethnic background."

Alastair and Judith, adoptive parents from County Antrim, said adoption had "transformed their lives".

"We adopted twins, a boy and a girl aged two, it was incredible," they said.

"Meeting our children for the first time was the best day of our lives.

"There was so much anxiety, apprehension and excitement but we fell in love with them at first sight."

The campaign has been led by the Health and Social Care Board in partnership with Health and Social Care (HSC) Trusts, the Regional Adoption and Fostering Service and Adoption UK.

Further information on adoption can be obtained by calling 0800 0720 137 or via the HSC adoption and foster care website.