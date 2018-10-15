Image copyright Getty/jahmaica

A residents' group has said a reported decline in noise and anti-social behaviour complaints in student areas of Belfast is "unbelievable".

Figures show complaints during the first two weeks of the new term were 33% down on 2017.

However chair of College Park Avenue Residents' Association Brid Ruddy said she believed the true situation was not being reflected.

"Freshers (week) has been just as bad as last year," she said.

First reported in The Belfast Telegraph, the Belfast City Council (BCC) figures show that from 24 September to 3 October 2018 a total of 36 anti-social behaviour (ASB) complaints were received, compared to 56 during the same period last year.

They included 32 about noise, two about ASB in a crowd, one about damage to property and one relating to drug litter.

The current law in the UK defines night hours as between 23:00 until 07:00 BST.

Ms Ruddy said the legislation means residents have to listen to "all-day parties".

Image caption Brid Ruddy has hit out at student behaviour

"People have rung during the day because there is all-day and all-night partying but the team can't come out because the legislation doesn't kick in until after 11pm.

"Many friends and neighbours have stopped complaining because it's a waste of time.

"We have the highest levels of under-reporting. We do work with partner agencies

"There is enormous noise here and I do not believe it has gone down. The number of calls may have gone done but they need to change the legislation.

"The legislation is insufficient to deal with problems" she added.

In response to Ms Ruddy's comments BCC said any changes to the legislation are a matter for the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).

It operates a "Noise Hotline" between 08.30 and 17.00 and between 20:00 and 04.00 to report problems and a voicemail service operates outside these times.

It added BCC residents are "free to report all ASB problems including excessive noise at any time, our officers will investigate and take the appropriate action that is required".

'Significant decrease'

In response to the improved figures from the council, Ulster University (UU) said that as well as its partnership with the PSNI, Belfast City Council, Queen's University and the Belfast Holyland Regeneration Association it has added a new officer to engage with its students living in the local communities as well as residents and other key partners.

It insisted new and returning students were given "a comprehensive programme of workshops and information sessions to ensure they are all fully aware of their responsibilities and the risks of engaging in anti-social behaviour".

Image caption The Holyand area is home to lots of students

A spokeswoman said: "UU does not tolerate anti-social behaviour and has robust disciplinary processes in place to deal with any incidences, as and when they are reported to us by the council.

"This year we have seen a significant decrease in the number of reports of anti-social behaviour from the noise team at Belfast City Council in comparison to the same time period last year and continue to investigate reports and complaints that are brought to our attention."

A Queen's University Belfast spokesperson said the number of complaints received relating to anti-social behaviour by its students has remained static over the past two years.

It has two full members of staff on the ground supported by eight staff who also cover the local area during Freshers Week and other key periods.

The university also has a "comprehensive programme of work in place to educate and support students living as part of the local community".

It works in partnership with Queen's Students' Union, Ulster University, PSNI, Belfast City Council and other key stakeholders to promote student safety and welfare.

QUB said it fully investigates any complaints or reports of anti-social behaviour and a strict off-campus disciplinary code is in place.

Belfast City Council said it had dealt with 16 complaints itself - mostly by way of verbal/informal warning, warning notices and on occasion a warning letter.

Three referrals were made to the PSNI, (two relating to noise and one in relation to ASB), and 15 referrals were also made to higher education institutions.