Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The murder happened in Walmer Street in south Belfast in February 2016

A man murdered in his home in south Belfast was shot from a range of less than two metres, a jury has been told.

Stephen Carson was shot in the head through the door of the downstairs bathroom of his Walmer Street home in February 2016.

Mr Carson was making a 999 call to police when the fatal shot was fired.

Belfast Crown Court heard evidence from the former deputy state pathologist of Northern Ireland, who carried out a post mortem on the 28-year-old.

Dr Alistair Bentley told the court that death was due to a gunshot wound to the head.

"There was a gunshot entry wound on the left side of the scalp towards the front of the head," he said.

"This has passed from left to right, causing extensive fracturing of the skull, with a very severe injury to the brain, which caused death."

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Stephen Carson was 28 when he was murdered

Dr Bentley attributed abrasions to Mr Carson's head to splinters from the door.

The trial had previously heard that Mr Carson suffered the fatal shot from a shotgun whilst crouched or leaning against the door.

The pathologist said the presence of the door would have affected the spread of pellets from the gun.

Another significant factor, Dr Bentley said, was the presence in the head wound of the wad from the shotgun cartridge, which he said "indicated a relatively close range discharge of this gun of a few meters".

The abrasions caused by the splinters and the presence of the plastic wad led Dr Bentley to "tentatively suggest a range of less than two metres".

The pathologist also said he took a blood sample from Mr Carson for a toxicology report.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Three cousins have all been charged with, and deny, murdering Mr Carson

He said the tests were negative for alcohol, but several drugs were present, including morphine, methadone, Diazepam and Phenazepam - a substance not prescribed in the UK, which is used mainly in Russia.

When asked what the presence of some of these substances indicated, Dr Bentley said: "Heroin use."

Three cousins - David James Francis Smith, 35, from Monagh Drive, 39-year old Michael Lawrence Smith also from Monagh Drive, and 42-year old Francis Gerard Patrick Smith from Glenmurray Court - have all been charged with, and deny, murdering Mr Carson.

Michael Smith has also been charged with, and denies, possessing a firearm with intent to commit murder, while Francis Smith also denies possessing both a firearm, and ammunition, in suspicious circumstances.

The Crown alleges the motive for Mr Carson's death was linked to a violent altercation in the Turf Lodge area of west Belfast in 2010.