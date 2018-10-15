Image caption Mark Regev is due to speak on conflict transformation and social justice

Students have called on Queen's University Belfast to withdraw its invitation to UK Israeli ambassador, Mark Regev.

He is due to give an address on Tuesday on conflict transformation and social justice. But Queen's Students Union want the event to be cancelled.

Connor Veighey said it served to "normalise the actions of the Israeli government" against Palestinians.

However, a spokeswoman for QUB defended the invitation to Mr Regev.

Mr Veighey, the union's president, said the union recognised "the continued suffering of the Palestinian people" and supported efforts to "highlight the injustices inflicted upon them by Israeli occupation".

"This event highlights a blatant disregard of the university's commitment to equality and social justice," he said.

The university spokeswoman pointed out that an invitation had also been extended to the Palestinian ambassador to speak at a later date.

"Universities play an important role in society as places of debate and discussion where ideas can be tested without fear of control, where students learn to challenge ideas and think for themselves, and where rationality underpins the pursuit of knowledge," she said.

"Queen's permits freedom of thought and expression, within a framework of respect for the rights of other persons, and academic freedom is enshrined as a guiding principle in the University's Charter and Statutes."

She said invitations had been issued to both the Israeli and Palestinian UK ambassadors to talk to Masters students studying politics and conflict resolution.

"The workshops will provide students the opportunity to directly engage with the ambassadors, stimulate debate and discussion and enrich the learning experience. "

In their statement, the students union said it had agreed to meet the university to discuss the visit.