Image caption Chris Osborne has worked as a policy officer at the Ulster Famers' Union for the best part of two decades

Farmers were unlikely to contact Northern Ireland's biggest agricultural union with concerns about lucrative payments on the RHI scheme, a senior official has said.

Chris Osborne works for the Ulster Farmers' Union (UFU).

He is appearing at the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) inquiry.

It was set up in 2012 to boost uptake of eco-friendly heat systems, but subsidies left NI taxpayers with a £490m bill.

Its failings led to the establishment of a public inquiry in January 2017.

Poultry farmers made up the majority of RHI claimants.

On Tuesday, Mr Osborne, who is a senior policy officer with responsibility for renewable energy, said he had never been contacted by anyone worried about receiving big payments from the scheme, and their potential to make it unsustainable.

Inquiry chairman Sir Patrick Coghlin said he did not think farmers were "exceptional" in that respect.

Mr Osborne conceded that from an early stage, he understood the RHI tariff was higher than the cost of renewable fuel.

He said he also could see how it would be attractive to some agriculture sectors with a high heat demand, such as dairy, pigs, poultry and mushrooms.

'Alarmed'

He accepted that he also knew that there was no tiering in the Northern Ireland scheme, unlike in the Great Britain scheme which did have tiering - and this made it potentially more lucrative.

Mr Osborne said the UFU had made its 12,000 members aware of the potential benefits of the scheme - but that the absence of tiering had not caused him any alarm.

Inquiry counsel Donal Lunny asked the official why he had not been alarmed about the scheme's flaw.

He put it to Mr Osborne: "(The flaw) would give rise to the ill you didn't want to arise, which was over-incentivisation, an uncompetitive sector and a renewable heat market that wasn't robust or likely to be prolonged.

"So wouldn't that have been what the industry and the union - if it really was concerned about the things you say it was - ought you not to have been alarmed by what you knew?"

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The scheme was set up to encourage businesses to move away from fossil fuels, and provided an incentive for uptake of renewable heat

Mr Osborne said he could not recall exactly why the UFU was not alarmed, but that it was not receiving feedback from the enterprise department, which ran the scheme, or from farmer claimants "on the ground" about the high rate of return.

He said there had been a slow uptake of the incentive and it had been under budget for the first couple of years.

He also said he believed the initial £25m budget over four years was finite and "when the money was spent, the budget was gone and that was it".

On Tuesday afternoon, the inquiry will hear from another Ulster Farmers' Union official, Wesley Aston.

The oral hearings are due to finish at the end of October.