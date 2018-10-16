Image copyright Google

A Lisburn-based engineering firm is creating 298 jobs as part of a £28m expansion of its headquarters.

Camlin develops and supplies engineering products, primarily for the electricity and rail industries.

The jobs, 98 of which are already in place, will add more than £9.5m annually in salaries to the local economy, Invest NI said.

Invest NI is offering £5m in assistance to the firm to aid its expansion and job creation.

Camlin operates in 21 countries and already employs 251 people at its Lisburn site.

The job announcement was made at the official opening of the company's expanded factory.

John Cunningham, the firm's chief executive, said the investment was "designed to help us increase our global sales and market presence".

"The new building is giving us scope to accommodate an increased workforce and fully implement our growth plans," he said.

Alastair Hamilton, chief executive of Invest NI, said its commitments to the firm will see "Camlin's future research, engineering, design and manufacturing activities centred in Northern Ireland".