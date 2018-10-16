Image caption Northern Ireland unemployment rate remains lower than the European Union and Republic of Ireland rates

Northern Ireland's unemployment rate has risen to 4.3%, taking it above the UK average for the first time in more than a year.

The UK rate is 4%, the joint lowest on record, according to fresh data.

However, Northern Ireland unemployment remains lower than the European Union (6.8%) and the Republic of Ireland (5.9%) rates.

The number of people claiming jobless-related benefits in Northern Ireland stood at 28,100 in September.

The figures were released by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).

The increase in the unemployment rate was matched by other negatives.

The employment rate has dropped to 69.2%, the lowest of any region in the UK.

Economic inactivity remains unchanged at 27.5%.