Image caption Police attended the scene of the collision on Sunday

A cyclist who was struck by a car near Dunmurry, on the outskirts of Belfast, at the weekend has died.

He has been named by police as Timmy Little, 45, from Limavady, County Londonderry.

The collision happened on Sunday morning on the Glenside road at about 08:30 BST.

A 23-year-old, who was driving the vehicle involved, was arrested, but has since been released on police bail pending further enquiries.