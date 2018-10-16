Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption The murder happened in Walmer Street, near the Ormeau Road in south Belfast, in February 2016

The mother of a man killed in a gun attack in south Belfast has recalled the moment she was told her son had been shot dead.

Stephen Carson, 28, was shot in the head through a door at his Walmer Street home in February 2016.

Three cousins from west Belfast, with the surname Smith, have been charged with, and deny, murdering Mr Carson.

Mr Carson's mother told the court she believed "the Smiths" were behind her son's death.

David James Francis Smith, 35, from Monagh Drive in Belfast, 39-year old Michael Lawrence Smith also from Monagh Drive, and 42-year old Francis Gerard Patrick Smith from Glenmurray Court in Belfast, have all been charged with, and deny, murdering Mr Carson.

Michael Smith has also been charged with, and denies, possessing a firearm with intent to commit murder, while Francis Smith also denies possessing both a firearm, and ammunition, in suspicious circumstances.

The crown alleges the motive for Mr Carson's death was linked to a violent altercation in the Turf Lodge area of west Belfast in 2010.

On Tuesday Mr Carson's mother told Belfast Crown Court that following the 2010 altercation she left the area where she was from and where she had brought up her family.

She accused members of the Smith family of intimidating her out of her Turf Lodge home.

When asked what she experienced, she said: "I couldn't even go over to the shops without someone having a go."

When asked what was said, the woman replied: "Shouting after me, that my son was a scumbag. Just harassment, basically."

Image copyright PSNI Image caption Stephen Carson was 28 when he was murdered

Mr Carson's mother also claimed that after leaving the area she was sitting in her partner's car outside shops in Turf Lodge when she was approached by David Smith.

She told the court "he came right over to the car and laughed in my face".

"I said to him: 'I suppose you're proud of yourself' and he said 'no, not yet'.

Asked what had happened at this point, the Belfast woman said: "I was a wee bit scared. I rolled the window up and he just ran on laughing at me."

When David Smith's barrister took to his feet, he said to her "the incident at the car window didn't happen, did it?" to which she replied "it did."

Mr Carson's mother was questioned about a comment she made in hospital the night her son died.

The jury has heard that she blamed the Smiths for shooting her son.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Three cousins have all been charged with, and deny, murdering Mr Carson

She then recalled how she was told in a telephone call about the fatal gun attack from her son's partner.

"She just said to me Stephen had been shot," she added.

"I thought maybe he had been kneecapped because he was always in trouble. I said to her 'did they shoot him in the knees?' and she said 'no, they shot him in the head. He is dead'.

'Shotgun find'

"I remember going to the hospital and seeing an ambulance coming and the paramedics working with him, and that's all I remember."

Mr Carson's mother agreed that at the hospital she said "they said they would get him and they did" and confirmed that she meant the Smiths, but she said she could not remember whether or not her son's partner heard this comment.

When asked if she showed her son's partner an image of David Smith on social media before the partner gave a statement to police, she said "no".

Earlier on Tuesday, the jury heard from a senior scientific officer, who said that after conducting a series of tests, she concluded the shotgun found in Francis Smith's flat was the weapon which discharged the fatal shot.

The jury also heard that an expert defence witness will be called to give evidence at a later stage in the trial who will disagree with her findings.

The trial continues.