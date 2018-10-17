Image caption Gretta Farmer (right) helped to transform an old school into a community centre

As treasurer of Boho Community Association in County Fermanagh, Gretta Farmer has spent many hours filling out forms for funding.

The group was formed in 1992 and its priority is tackling loneliness and isolation among rural women.

"Before we started off there was no place for women to meet," she said.

"They were usually at home raising a family. There was nowhere to go except church on a Sunday so they never got to know each other.

"It was isolated because maybe its half a mile to your next-door neighbour."

Heart of the village

Boho Community Association has transformed an old school into a community centre, which is now used by a dozen different groups.

Most of them, including the playgroup, parent and toddler group and heritage group, are led by women, said Mrs Farmer.

"The need was obvious and to try to meet that need, there's always work to be done, there's more to be done," she added.

A community playground has been completed and there are plans to transform a field into a sports pitch.

Image caption This play park in Boho is among the successful projects

On Tuesday, Mrs Farmer's work was formally recognised by an award.

To celebrate International Day of Rural Women, the Housing Executive recognised her contribution and that of others to rural life at an ceremony in Omagh.

Sinead Collins, the Housing Executive's rural and regeneration manager, said women were usually at the heart of village life, playing a crucial yet quiet role.

"Women recognise the issues that face families, young people, old people, more vulnerable people and they take steps to make life better for everybody," she said.

"All of this fantastic work is often done on a voluntary basis and this is why we want to celebrate it."

Image caption The Rural Community Awards were held in Omagh, County Tyrone

The Housing Executive wants rural women to know that we are here to support them, she added.

"The purpose of our awards is to give something back to those communities who are very much taken for granted.

"Day in, day out, they'll be filling in forms, organising classes, organising events, making life better for people in their communities and we want to celebrate that and give them something to show our appreciation, to recognise how important their activities are."

Image caption Boho Community Association is now a social hub for rural residents

Another award winner was the Donaghmore Horticultural Community which is responsible for floral displays throughout the County Tyrone village, which won the Ulster in Bloom competition this year.

Image caption Donaghmore Horticultural Community is helping local people take pride in their area

As well as organising weeding and litter picks, the group also has a community allotment and runs educational programmes to encourage young people to look after the environment.

Patricia Nugent said their work gave people a "real pride of place in the community".

"Our own particular group would be 70% women and I think that's true of a lot of the community groups," she said.

"The women are really important in keeping the youth involved in the community groups as well because the mothers and the grandmothers do all the ferrying of the children to the activities."

Ms Nugent believes the awards are a great way to recognise all the hard work that goes on in the community.

"The motivation and the encouragement is really key to keeping up the level of activity that we need and it encourages more volunteers and keeps our efforts sustainable," she said.