Image caption Richill village in the early 1900s was the unlikely scene of a murder by poisoning

A murder by poisoning, an exhumation and a transatlantic arrest.

No, it's not a summary of what you can expect in the latest binge-worthy TV series.

It's a true story unearthed from the early 1900s in a new book about the history of the County Armagh village of Richhill.

The murder victim, Alice Pearson, not only knew the two people convicted over her killing, she was related to them - Agnes 'Aggie' Black, her daughter, and her daughter-in-law Sarah Ann Pearson.

They almost got away with their crimes, but a series of events led to Mrs Pearson's body being disinterred by the authorities and two different types of poison being found within.

Image caption Agnes 'Aggie' Black gave birth in Armagh Gaol while waiting to go on trial

"Alice Pearson worked as a housekeeper and when she retired, her son and daughter - and their respective spouses - came to live with her," says Brett Hannam, author of 'Richhill: Portrait of an Ulster Village'.

"They did not get on and there was friction between Alice and her children as well as between the in-laws."

"Mrs Pearson had some savings, but her children quickly spent them. Her daughter, Agnes, then insured her mother's life for the princely sum of eight pounds fourteen shillings. If Alice died, Aggie would receive that sum."

Things didn't improve and Alice's daughter and daughter-in-law decided to do away with the 74-year-old.

"Agnes attempted to poison Alice using mercury, but she used metallic mercury which is unpleasant but it's not going to kill you," Mr Hannam says.

Image caption Sarah Ann Pearson was one of two people convicted over the killing

"Isaac Pearson then seems to have persuaded his wife Sarah Ann to poison his mother with strychnine.

"She mixed it into Alice's dinner of potatoes, butter and eggs. A few hours later Alice died a horrible death, convulsed by spasms."

None of Alice's neighbours reported their suspicions to the police, despite the fact some were said to be surprised by her sudden death in June 1904.

It was only some months later, when Alice's son was arrested on a charge of rape and locked up in Armagh Gaol, that the case finally came to the notice of the authorities.

"Isaac Pearson asked to see the prison governor and told him of a dream in which he had seen his mother poisoned" says Mr Hannam, who believes Pearson's actions were prompted by revenge as he knew his wife had left him and Richhill for Canada.

The authorities were said to be understandably sceptical about his 'dream', but they nevertheless sent the local constable to make a few enquiries.

"Sure enough her neighbours now said they were surprised that Alice had died so suddenly," says Mr Hannam.

"The police obtained an exhumation order and the local doctors carried out a post-mortem examination."

Image caption None of Alice Pearson's neighbours in Richhill reported suspicions to police

"They couldn't believe what they found: mercury in large quantities and also a fatal dose of strychnine."

The two women were eventually arrested, despite Sarah Ann Pearson having left County Armagh for Montreal in Canada and Agnes Black moving to England.

"Sarah Ann was extradited from Canada and on her way back she was befriended by the Armagh policeman sent to collect her.

"She didn't realise he was taking notes of everything she said. Without realising it she made a complete and admissible confession" says Mr Hannam.

After her arrest, Agnes Black gave birth in Armagh Gaol.

She and her sister-in-law went on trial for murder at Armagh Courthouse in March 1905.

"There was very little doubt what the verdict was going to be, but the defence tried its best to argue that Sarah Ann's husband had put pressure on her to carry out the poisoning," says Mr Hannam.

"It was also put to the jury that Sarah Ann was weak minded and of below average intellect."

Image caption The death sentence imposed on Sarah Ann Pearson at Armagh Courthouse in 1905 was eventually commuted

Despite a certain amount of sympathy for the women and the baby that Aggie brought each day to court, after the jury returned their verdicts the judge sentenced Sarah Ann Pearson to death and Agnes Black to life imprisonment.

"There was an immediate move on the part of civic society to see the death sentence commuted.

"A petition was launched, which was signed by both archbishops, all the members of the jury, some witnesses and a vast number of other people," explains Mr Hannam, who says the petition was eventually 200 pages long.

On the day that she was supposed to be executed, the Inspectors of Lunatics advised the Lord Justices, acting on behalf of the Lord Lieutenant of Ireland to exercise mercy and commute her sentence to penal servitude for life, so she was reprieved.

"Unfortunately that's the last we know of these women as the prison records, which might tell us the story of their later lives, are currently unavailable," says Mr Hannam.

Do you know anything about what happened to Sarah Anne Pearson or Agnes Black? If so contact johnny.caldwell@bbc.co.uk