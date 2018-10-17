Image caption The bus crashed near a house

Four schoolchildren have been rescued after their bus crashed and flipped onto its roof in County Tyrone.

Passersby came to the aid of the children, who were trapped after the crash on Knockmany Road, Augher on Wednesday afternoon.

The children are reported to have cuts and bruises, but are not seriously hurt.

The driver of the car was initially unresponsive, but is not believed to have life-threatening injuries.

Stephen Clarke was at his father's house nearby and rushed to the scene.

"I heard the bang and I came down. It was a really scary bang and I knew there was something wrong," he said.

"I came running down the road and I saw the bus and heard the children screaming and crying.

"The first thing I did was I got the back door of the bus open.

"There were four children in the bus and a man and a woman. They were great and they helped get all the children out"

Mr Clarke also helped the woman driving the car, whom he said was initially unresponsive but started to come around once he spoke to her.

Image caption Stephen Clarke

David Boyd lives in the house with his wife and was out at the time of the crash, but returned to find the bus in his garden.

"It is only just starting to hit me now that it is so close to the house," he told BBC News NI.

"My wife was sitting in there on the settee with the laptop on her knee when she heard the bang.

"She thought something had fallen off a lorry and she came out through the front door to discover a bus sitting so close to the house.

"It could have been much worse."

An Education Authority (EA) spokesperson said: "EA can confirm that one of its buses was involved in a road traffic collision in County Tyrone and that there are no reports of any serious injuries.

"We will provide support to those involved as required".