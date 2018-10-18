Image caption The bus crashed near a house

A school has praised the "heroic response" of those who helped rescue four children after the bus they were travelling on crashed.

Four children from Sperrinview Special School in Dungannon were on board the bus when it flipped onto its roof after colliding with a car on Wednesday.

Principal Paula Jordan thanked the bus driver and a pupils' escort, who was also on the bus.

The children were not seriously hurt.

Ms Jordan said: "We can all be thankful for the quick-thinking, heroic response of the bus driver and escort whose first priority was the safety and well-being of the young people in their care, and comforting them in the face of such distressing circumstances.

"On behalf of Sperrinview I want to extend best wishes to all those directly involved, including the driver of the other car.

"I would like to thank the resident of the adjacent property and others who attended the scene in the immediate aftermath for the care shown to the young people and staff."

The Southern Trust confirmed on Wednesday that three adults were taken to hospital, where they were in a stable condition.

It added that a number of children were brought to hospital for a precautionary check up, but were later released.

Ms Jordan said specialist staff from the Education Authority's critical incident response team had visited the school to support staff and pupils.

"The entire school community has rallied together as they always do," she said.

Image caption Stephen Clarke

Stephen Clarke was at his father's house nearby at the time of the crash and rushed to the scene.

"I heard the bang and I came down. It was a really scary bang and I knew there was something wrong," he said.

"I came running down the road and I saw the bus and heard the children screaming and crying.

"The first thing I did was I got the back door of the bus open.

"There were four children in the bus and a man and a woman. They were great and they helped get all the children out"