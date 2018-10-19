Image copyright Mid and East Antrim Council

The DUP's Peter Johnston has won a Mid and East Antrim council by-election in Carrickfergus.

The poll was called to fill the seat of the late independent unionist councillor Jim Brown, who died earlier this year.

Turnout in the election was 21.8%. Mr Johnston is the son-in-law of DUP MP Paul Girvan.

He will become a DUP councillor for Carrick Castle.

He polled 1,106 first preference votes ahead of the Ulster Unionist John McDermott on 668; Alliance's Lauren Gray on 556; Si Harvey of the Democrats and Veterans Party with 448 and the Independent Will Sibley on 71 votes.

Council by-elections are incredibly rare in Northern Ireland, after legislation was introduced in 2010 which introduced the co-option system for councils and the Stormont Assembly.

It was introduced because holding a by-election can change the party political balance within a multi-member electoral area.

The by-election was called to fill the seat of the late independent unionist councillor Jim Brown, who died in August 2018

However, in this case, the Electoral Office had to call one as none of the potential successors to Jim Brown met the necessary requirements.

So far, 77 councillors out of 462 across the 11 council areas have been co-opted in the current term, which started in 2014.

The next council elections in Northern Ireland are due to be held in May 2019.