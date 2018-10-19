Image caption Michael Woods is the head of internal audit in the department that set up the ill-fated RHI scheme

Auditors planning to inspect the running of NI's flawed green energy scheme were not told of the potential risks it posed, an inquiry has heard.

The evidence emerged at the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) inquiry.

Michael Woods, head of internal audit in the Enterprise Department, which set up the scheme, was giving evidence.

The initiative was set up in 2012 to boost uptake of eco-friendly heat systems, but huge fuel subsidies left NI taxpayers with a £490m bill.

Its failings led to the establishment of a public inquiry in January 2017.

On Friday, it emerged auditors were not informed that a promised scheme review, which had been a condition of approval, had not been carried out.

'Surprised'

They also were not told how novel and complex RHI was, and were not advised that the equivalent scheme in Great Britain had cost controls, something that had been left out of the scheme here.

The lack of cost controls played a crucial role in how the scheme's budget spiralled out of control.

When he took over the role in 2014, he was "surprised" an audit had not already taken place, said Mr Woods.

The scheme had started in November 2012, some two years earlier.

He said the team delivering it was small with a heavy workload, and was managing a scheme with a sizeable budget.

He said the fact that it was being administered by an outside body, the Office of Electricity and Gas Markets (Ofgem), created another potential risk that ought to have been checked.

For those reasons, he said RHI should have been looked at earlier.

Image caption The RHI scheme was established to encourage uptake of eco-friendly heat systems over the use of fossil fuels

He confirmed that when he began making plans for an audit in early 2015, he was not alerted to any issues with RHI.

"I was told nothing about any problems in the scheme," he said.

He said it would have been possible to audit the RHI processes before the scheme had started, something that had been done with the Gas to the West project, a major gas infrastructure project in Northern Ireland.

Inquiry counsel Donal Lunny said that as Mr Woods was organising his 2015-16 audit, officials in energy division were getting emails from concerned businesswoman Janette O'Hagan, alerting them again to abuse of the scheme.

He was not told about them, and he should have been, said Mr Woods.

Had that happened, he would have brought the audit forward, he added.

And the inquiry heard that even though senior officials were aware of control issues with spending on the RHI scheme in May 2015, they were not passed on to him either.

Mr Woods had attended a meeting with finance director Trevor Cooper and permanent secretary Andrew McCormick on 1 June 2015.

'Like a film'

The two men had been at a senior management team meeting a couple of days earlier, where problems relating to the RHI scheme were discussed.

Mr Woods was told there was pressure on the budget and a problem with approvals.

Image caption Businesswoman Janette O'Hagan flagged concerns about the RHI scheme on a number of occasions

But he was not told of concerns over controlling the costs of the scheme, or that approval from the finance department had lapsed back in March.

He said he could close his eyes and "replay these meetings like a film", and that he had believed any problems in the scheme were being addressed by senior staff.

Had he known the true picture, he would have insisted that the audit be brought forward.

Later, Northern Ireland's auditor general Kieran Donnelly will appear before the inquiry panel.

The inquiry's oral hearings are due to conclude at the end of next week.

On Tuesday, former ministers, the DUP's Simon Hamilton and Sinn Fein's Máirtín Ó Muilleoir will give evidence.

Mr Ó Muilleoir, a former finance minister, will be the first and only Sinn Féin figure to give oral evidence - he set up the inquiry back in January 2017.