Image copyright Science Photo Library Image caption GP services in Dungannon are under threat with a second surgery facing closure

There is growing concern over the future of GP services in the Dungannon area.

The BBC has learned that Northland Surgery is facing closure.

Three doctors are understood to have served notice to the Health and Social Care Board that they will be withdrawing their contract next year.

Murty's Surgery in the County Tyrone town closed in January and its patients were distributed across other surgeries.

The move at Northland, one of the largest GP practices in Dungannon with about 9,000 patients on its books, follows the retirement of two doctors at the start of 2018.

In a statement to the BBC, a spokesperson for the surgery said that despite all their best efforts it has been unable to recruit new GPs.

The Health and Social Care Board (HSCB) has said it intends to increase by almost double the number of GP training places next year.

'Massive impact'

Independent councillor Barry Monteith said despite all the warning signs no-one has stepped in to help the town.

"This is the second time in a year a surgery will have closed," he said.

"It has already had a massive impact on people living in the area as at the start of the year they had to move from Murty's Surgery which closed when its only GP retired."

The statement from the surgery said that the remaining doctors felt they could no longer offer a safe service to patients.

"With a growing list size, as patients continue to be allocated, and an increasing workload, we are no longer able to offer a safe and satisfactory service to patients," it said.

"We have therefore given the Health Board the statutory six months' notice that we will be withdrawing from our contract on March 31 2019.

Image copyright Google Image caption Three doctors working at Northland Surgery in Dungannon have served notice

"The GPs have not taken this decision lightly but believe that unfortunately they have no alternative," the surgery added.

Under pressure across NI

The HSCB said that the surgery will "continue to provide GP services to patients until March 31 2019".

"The Health and Social Care Board has been given notice by Northland Surgery in Dungannon that it is to hand back its general medical services contract following the resignation of its three GPs," said a HSCB spokesperson.

"We are currently advertising for a replacement contractor for the practice. This advert has been placed in a number of local papers and medical journals in order to reach as wide an audience as possible.

"We will be writing to patients shortly and asking them to remain registered with Northland Surgery in the meantime. Patients of the practice who need GP care should continue to contact the practice as normal."

The HSCB said that the work of GPs has become "more complex and challenging due to a number of issues including; a growing and ageing population, an increase in long-term chronic conditions like diabetes, an aging GP workforce and changing expectations of younger doctors."

"To help support GPs, there will be an increase in GP training places from 65 to 111 by 2019," the spokesperson added.

Investment in GP services

"The Health and Social Care Board is also investing in pharmacists and advanced nurse practitioners working in GP practices to help reduce workload pressures and we are offering more timely ways to access advice such as online GP services which allows patients to book their GP appointments and order repeat prescriptions online."

General practice is under pressure across Northern Ireland with many practices struggling to recruit and retain family doctors.

In June the Department of Health announced a further investment of £8.8m.

More than half of the funding will be used for the practice-based pharmacist scheme, where pharmacists work alongside GPs.

The department has said there will be close to 200 pharmacists working at GP practices by the end of the year.

A total of £1.5m has also been earmarked for the expansion and improvement of premises.

The expansion of GP practices will be designed to create extra space for multi-disciplinary teams and trainee GPs.