Image caption A tyre was placed against the front door of the house in the Leckagh Walk area of Magherafelt and set alight

The mother of a three-year-old girl whose house was targeted in a sectarian arson attack has described how her family escaped the blaze.

Diane O'Neill fled her Leckagh Walk house in Magherafelt with her children when her boyfriend raised the alarm that the front door was on fire.

"We opened the living room door and heard the noise and realised the place was on fire," she said.

The incident happened shortly before 03:20 BST on Friday.

Police are treating it as a hate crime.

They said a tyre was set alight at the front door, causing extensive damage to the door and scorch damage to the hallway.

An upstairs bedroom received scorch and smoke damage.

The three-year-old child was asleep in an adjacent bedroom to the bedroom damaged as a result of the fire.

As well as Ms O'Neill and her daughter, her 17-year-old son and her 47-year-old boyfriend were also inside the house. No-one was injured.

Image caption The attack happened in the early hours of Friday

Ms O'Neill and her children were in bed when her boyfriend raised the alarm after hearing a noise at the front door.

"He came up the stairs and he shouted on us to get up," she said.

"So we got up, Samuel [her son] grabbed the child and we ran down the stairs and got out the back."

She said the house had been badly damaged.

"I lived here for 12 years and I've never bothered anybody whatsoever, so to be honest I don't know why anybody would do such a thing," she added.

A police spokesman said: "Enquiries are continuing but at this stage, police are treating the incident as a hate crime. This totally reckless act could have resulted in injuries or fatalities."

The Northern Ireland Fire Service attended the scene and extinguished the blaze.

Sinn Féin councillor Darren Totten said there can be "no justification whatsoever for this kind of attack".

"This is a family home with a mother and children. It could very easily have been a much more serious scenario we were dealing with this morning," he said.

"When this kind of action is carried it out it has the potential to do serious harm, perhaps more serious than intended, and ruin lives."

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.