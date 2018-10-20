Image caption Protesters converged on Belfast City Hall to express their opposition to the Brexit process

More than a thousand people have attended a rally against Brexit in Belfast.

It was held to coincide with similar protests across the UK, including one in central London which supporters said drew more than 600,000 people.

The Rally for Remain at Belfast City Hall saw people express their opposition to the Brexit process.

Northern Ireland voted by a majority of 56% in favour of remaining in the EU in the June 2016 referendum.

Protesters listened to speeches and held placards including "Ulster Said Yes!" and "Let's Stay EUnited".

Image caption Pearse Smith said the Belfast rally was a "protest against the current Brexit negotiations"

Pearse Smith, from the group 'Our Future, Our Choice Northern Ireland', said that the rally was a protest against "the current Brexit negotations".

Mr Smith told BBC News NI that protesters had three main demands, the principal one being a People's Vote, whereby any Brexit withdrawal deal would be put to a referendum.

"If that doesn't happen, (we want) Northern Ireland to stay within the customs union and (single) market, and thirdly, to agree to the backstop," he said.

Image caption More than a thousand people attended the rally in Belfast

In London, young people led the People's Vote march to Parliament Square, where MPs from across the main parties led calls for a fresh referendum.

Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage also led a pro-Brexit rally in Harrogate.

Richard Tice, founder of Leave Means Leave which organised the Harrogate protest, said: "The idea that you should have a second referendum would be incredibly damaging - most of all to the trust in democracy from people up and down this country."

The UK is scheduled to leave the European Union on March 29 next year, and prime minister Theresa May has already ruled out holding a second referendum.