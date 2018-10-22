Image copyright News Letter

Commemorations of the Shankill bomb and extensive Brexit coverage make the headlines across the papers on Monday

On the front page of the News Letter is a photo of Isla McKee looking at a picture of her relative Michelle Baird.

Michelle was the youngest victim of the Shankill bomb and was killed along with her parents Michael Morrison and Evelyn Baird.

The attack took place in Frizzell's fish shop on the Shankill Road on 23 October 1993.

The explosion killed nine civilians and an IRA bomber 25 years ago, and a further 57 people were injured.

Dispatches from the Ulster Unionist party conference also make the newspapers.

The News Letter reports that UUP councillor Mary Hamilton briefly broke down when she spoke about the need for the party to "pass the baton on" to a new generation.

In keeping with the theme, UUP MEP Jim Nicholson said his speech at the conference "might" be his last as he is due to lose his seat in Brussels after Brexit.

Image copyright Press Eye

Turning to the next generation, Nicholas Trimble criticised rivals the DUP, the News Letter reports.

The son of Lord Trimble, Nicholas told the conference "you can be a unionist and want open and transparent politics from your representatives - the two aren't mutually exclusive".

The Irish News also covered the party conference.

UUP MLA Robbie Butler told the paper that he was "stunned" by a member of the DUP who ridiculed him for attending a reception for Pope Francis in Dublin in August.

Mr Butler attended the event on behalf of party leader Robin Swann.

Describing the encounter, Mr Butler said: "He wagged his finger at me and told me I was doing the wrong thing... before saying 'Don't you know he's the anti-Christ?"

Mr Butler told the paper "If you can't be a good neighbour you can't expect to have good neighbours."

Image caption The Ulster Unionist politician said he "went to Dublin as Christian, Protestant and unionist, and came back as a Christian, Protestant and unionist"

The News Letter and Irish News both report that Diana Johnson is preparing to bring another abortion bill to the House of Commons to allow for it in Northern Ireland.

The Labour MP for Hull North said "Westminster has a role to play in breaches of human rights in Northern Ireland".

The Irish Daily Mirror and Irish News reports that Londonderry may benefit from a proposed £25m regeneration scheme "to transform" the River Foyle.

The paper reports that digitally-enabled bubble hubs could be dotted along the walkways of the Foyle Bridge in the city with art and sculpture lining the route.

The project aims to create a more positive perception of the bridge and banks of the Foyle.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sinkholes damage GAA pitch and clubhouse

Club colours were out on Saturday as Ratoath GAC challenged Magheracloone Mitchells to a match.

The under-sevens and over-35s went head to head to raise funds for the County Monaghan club after massive sinkholes ripped apart their home ground in August.

Organiser Roy Clarke said it was "trying to hold out a hand of friendship to another club in a tough time".

Image copyright PA Image caption Noel Fitzpatrick with Oscar the cat who he has given a pair of prosthetic paws

The Irish Daily Mirror has a nice piece from TV celebrity vet and Irish man Noel Fitzpatrick.

The 50-year-old describes a quintessential rural upbringing in County Laois.

Fitzpatrick also explains, why at 50, he has not married.

"While I have been fixing a dog, a girl I loved has been in bed with someone else. That's a bitter pill to swallow... and yet I can see it from her point of view.

"Why should she put up with always being second best to a dog or cat in crisis?"

Yes, quite.