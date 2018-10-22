Image copyright ALLSPORT/Getty Images Image caption Michael D Higgins is seeking a second term as Irish president

The Irish president has said his staff make judgements on his security when he travels, as he faced questions over his Northern Ireland police escort claim.

Last week, Michael D Higgins said he had to fly to Belfast by private jet in May as his staff were advised he could not be picked up at the border for "security reasons".

But well-placed PSNI sources rejected his claim as "inconceivable".

On Monday, Mr Higgins said: "My office judges these trips and terms."

The president said he believed that "the considerations that they take into account are logistics and security".

"But I want to say, again, how grateful I am to the PSNI for not just the assistance that they provide in relation to my security but for the courtesy the men and women have indicated to [my wife] Sabina and I and those travelling with me, and long may it continue," he added.

Reporters tried to press the president further on the matter during a press launch in Drogheda, County Louth, on Monday, but he declined to answer further questions on the issue.

'Happy to drive'

Mr Higgins is seeking a second term in office and the query over his cross-border travel arrangements arose during a televised presidential debate last week.

He was asked why he travelled to Queen's University, Belfast, by private jet instead of by car in May, when he addressed an event to mark the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

"We were advised that for security reasons I couldn't be picked up at the border so the only way of giving the lecture was to go to Belfast," Mr Higgins told last Wednesday's debate.

"I'm perfectly happy to drive anytime."

The incumbent candidate has faced scrutiny over his public spending record during the election campaign, but his PSNI escort comments raised some concern and doubt in Northern Ireland.

On Saturday, a PSNI source told BBC News NI that there was anger at the suggestion that the force did not have sufficient resources to provide a police escort.

Another source said: "It would be inconceivable that the president of Ireland would not have been afforded security if it had been requested."

Officially, the PSNI said they do not comment on individuals' security arrangements.

However, Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said PSNI officers "routinely work with visiting heads of state and other key figures visiting Northern Ireland and make full provisions for their safety in line with their requirements".

In a statement on Saturday, a spokesman for Mr Higgins said: "The president has made many visits to Northern Ireland by car and is grateful for the support received from the security services.

"For logistical reasons and on security advice, the president did use the government plane to Belfast in May, to deliver the Harri Holkeri lecture.

"It would not be appropriate to further comment on the detail of security arrangements."