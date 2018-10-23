Image copyright Google Image caption It is not clear if the club has apologised to the referee

Coleraine Rugby Club has been fined £5,000 by Ulster rugby authorities after a female referee was verbally abused at the club last season.

The referee, who was the target of sexist, verbal abuse from the touchline, is understood to be Grainne Crabtree.

She is a former City of Derry player.

Rugby referees refused to officiate at Coleraine's home matches after the incident in March, but have now agreed to end their protest.

However, it is not clear whether or not Coleraine has apologised to the referee.

The club is refusing to answer questions about the incident, including whether or not any internal disciplinary action has been taken.

'Long-running dispute'

In a statement, the club made no direct reference to the referee at the centre of the verbal abuse.

"Coleraine Rugby Club is pleased that there has been a resolution to the long-running dispute involving rugby's Ulster Branch Referees Society and the club," a spokesperson said.

"The club has accepted the decision of the Ulster Branch review into this matter.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Coleraine Rugby Club has refused to answer questions about the incident

"We are now looking forward to giving a warm welcome to all referees and teams visiting our club for matches this week and in the future."

It is believed that although the club has been fined £5,000, there will be £2,000 returned in two years if there are no further incidents.

Ulster Rugby authorities have carried out two investigations into the incident.

Has the issue been resolved?

There appears to be an attempt within rugby to brush this controversy under the carpet.

Last month, Ulster rugby referees raised two issues:

The absence of an apology to referee Grainne Crabtree

The lack of internal disciplinary action by Coleraine.

Now, all sides seem prepared to move on without addressing these issues publicly.

They appear to be hoping that if they keep refusing give answers the questions will simply go away.

'Respect for referees'

Following the latest investigation, a spokesperson said: "Following a recommendation by the review panel, the IRFU Ulster Branch has imposed a fine on Coleraine RFC.

"This sanction has been accepted by the club.

"While the Coleraine RFC issue is now closed, the IRFU Ulster Branch is actively considering how to promote respect for referees."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Ulster Rugby authorities have carried out two investigations into the incident

The verbal abuse thrown at Ms Crabtree occurred at a fixture between Coleraine RFC and Dromore last season.

The two clubs are due to play each other again on Saturday.

The Ulster Society of Rugby Football Referees (USRFR) has agreed to resume duties at Coleraine.

"Our interest is the protection of our volunteer members and we are assured by the branch that they are actively reviewing measures to ensure their future well-being," a spokesperson said.

Last month the referee's society said no individual had been "held to account by Coleraine RFC and no apology has been received by the referee".

Their latest statement made no reference to either of these issues.