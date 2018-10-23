Image caption Patrick McBride was left with head wounds and extensive bruising

A 14-year-old boy from north Belfast is lucky to be alive after a gang of youths attacked him with knuckledusters and a hammer, his mother has said.

Donna McBride's son, Patrick, was attacked by four youths in the Deerpark area on Friday evening. He sustained head wounds and extensive bruising.

She said he was walking home with a friend and he was set upon by youths involved in an "organised fight".

Police said they have increased patrols in the area due to organised fights.

Ms McBride told the BBC's Good Morning Ulster programme that a passing motorist helped her injured son and drove him home.

"The blood was all over his head, face and clothes," she said. "I was in shock".

"They hit him with a hammer and a knuckleduster and the only thing he could do was curl up in a ball to protect himself," she added.

The north Belfast mother said her sport-mad son spends much of his time playing football and going to the gym and it would be completely against his nature to be involved in any sort of fight.

Image caption Patrick McBride was taken to hospital for treatment after the attack

She described how Patrick's friend ran off to get help as the gang was beating and kicking her son on the ground.

"They stopped kicking him for about three seconds and he got up and ran," she added.

He received hospital treatment for his wounds.

'Dangerous situation'

North Belfast SDLP councillor Paul McCusker told the same programme it had been a "traumatic" experience for the teenager.

He added that there have been four consecutive nights of violence in the area and claimed young people have been arranging fights on social media over the past few months.

"On Friday night, when this attack happened, it was a very dangerous situation," he said.

"I was there myself and around 80 young people were involved from both sides of the community."

Mr McCusker said the age group ranged from 17 down to "some as young as 12".

"Those involved are carrying weapons like knuckledusters, hammers and knives," he said.

"Someone is going to be killed if these fights don't stop."

The councillor urged parents to keep their teenagers away from flash points at Deerpark, Crumlin Road and Alliance Avenue.

'CCTV capability'

Supt Melanie Jones told Good Morning Ulster that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has stepped up patrols in the area over the past three weeks.

"We have been concerned for a few weeks now, specifically around organised fights and young people gathering in large numbers in north Belfast particularly," she said.

"We do understand that there is perhaps a social media base bringing groups together.

"We also understand from local community representatives that many people who are in the area on an evening actually don't even reside there."

Supt Jones said the PSNI had "specifically deployed vehicles with CCTV capability" and was working hard with community representatives to tackle the problem.

"We're also appealing to parents particularly - please, please know where your young people are on an evening and please take responsibility for them because policing is not the only solution here.

"The other solutions are far more preferable than young people being arrested and young people being subject to crime, as young Patrick has been at the weekend."