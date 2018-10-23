Image caption Máirtín Ó Muilleoir is to appear at the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) inquiry today

The RHI inquiry and Brexit feature in Tuesday's headlines.

The lead in the News Letter reads "Adams' aide had RHI role".

The paper reports that the then finance minister Máirtín Ó Muilleoir asked for the consent of a "highly secretive senior republican" before signing off on a proposal from then DUP economy minister Simon Hamilton to retrospectively cut RHI subsidies, cutting the total cost to the taxpayer.

Staying with RHI, the papers also reports that Mr Hamilton declined an offer of a free turkey.

According to his statement, Mr Hamilton said Moy Park "had offered me, as minister, a turkey".

"I thought this to be inappropriate in the circumstances".

When the offer was made, Mr Hamilton was a key figure in deciding what would happen with the RHI scheme.

The New Letter adds that the decision would have a significant impact on Moy Park as the company itself had several boilers, and about 40% of the total boilers on the scheme are linked to Moy Park farmers.

RHI also makes the front page of the Belfast Telegraph.

"Ministers at war over RHI" reads the headline, and the paper quotes from Simon Hamilton who says "Given I was a DUP minister and he was a Sinn Féin one, distrust was maybe unsurprising and probably mutual".

On the inside pages is a comprehensive report from the British Irish Parliamentary Assembly where Secretary of State Karen Bradley said a second Brexit referendum would deliver a bigger Leave vote.

Her remarks were described as "laughable" by Alliance Party MLA John Blair.

'They put me in jail'

The Irish News leads with an account of one resident's experience at Muckamore Abbey.

Catherine Fox has accused the health service of failing her 29-year-old daughter, Alicia.

Ms Fox tells the paper: "Alicia kept saying to me 'They put me in jail'".

The hospital cares for adults with intellectual disabilities, behavioural or mental health problems

This month, an independent report said that Muckamore was a "high-risk" setting where patients had a one in four chance of being harmed.

The Belfast Trust has apologised to the patients and families affected.

Alicia is now in a different care facility where her mother says "she is doing much better".

Reflecting on Monday's exclusive in the Belfast Telegraph with Presbyterian moderator Charles McMullen, the News Letter criticises the piece pointing out that Mr McMullen "avoided the gay sin question."

Rev Charles McMullen was elected church moderator in June

The paper reports that Mr McMullen refused to declare if he believes it to be a sin to practise homosexuality.

Mr McMullen was quoted as saying he was "not going to answer" when asked the question.

In June, the general assembly of the Presbyterian Church in Northern Ireland voted to bar gay couples from full church membership.

There is an unusual ad in the classified section of today's Belfast Telegraph.

The Western Health and Social Care Trust is giving away old hospital equipment and furniture from the Tyrone and County hospital.

The ad doesn't go into any detail about the specific types of furniture, but if an old hospital bed takes your fancy you may be disappointed - the giveaway is only open to registered charities.

Our daily animal story comes courtesy of the Belfast Telegraph and is a heroic tale where three bin men came to the rescue of Rocco.

The retired, sniffer dog from Ballysillan Park picked up two balls on his walkies and one of them got stuck in his throat.

According to the paper, owner Marie Jamison said: "When he got home he let the one ball go and I thought 'why isn't he letting the other ball go?'

In a timely course of events, the bin men had just pulled up to Marie's house and one of them asked if she was alright.

She explained that her dog was choking on a ball and he called over his colleagues and performed the Heimlich manoeuvre.

"It was like seeing someone come alive again," said Marie.