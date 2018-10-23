Image caption The commission says the continuation of paramilitary activity 20 years after the Good Friday Agreement is unacceptable

The lack of political decision making in Northern Ireland has had a major adverse impact on efforts to combat paramilitarism, an independent commission has said.

Northern Ireland has been without an executive since January 2017.

The Independent Reporting Commission says the continuation of paramilitary activity 20 years after the Good Friday Agreement is unacceptable.

The commission's first report is being published on Tuesday.

A copy of it has been obtained by BBC Radio Ulster's Nolan Show.

The commission praises all those in the public, voluntary and community sectors who are working to tackle paramilitarism.

However, it says the absence of political leadership has been a significant impediment to implementing that task.

The commission says there has been a reduction in the number of paramilitary-style attacks over the last 10 years.

Image caption It says a declaration by loyalist paramilitary groups in April condemning criminality was important

But it says the fact they continue in both loyalist and republican areas reflects the power paramilitaries still hold and their belief they can carry out such attacks with impunity.

The commission praises initiatives like the recent TV advertisement campaign highlighting the human cost of paramilitary assaults.

However, it notes that in the absence of an assembly, new powers such as unexplained wealth orders cannot be introduced, while any change in the current regime for managing paramilitary prisoners cannot be considered in the absence of a justice minister.

What is the Independent Reporting Commission?

The Independent Reporting Commission was created as part of the 2015 Fresh Start Agreement.

Its job is to report back on any progress made on ending paramilitary activity. The commission was set up jointly by the British and Irish governments.

There are four commissioners: Lawyer John McBurney and former human rights commissioner and Women's Coalition leader Monica McWilliams were nominated by the Northern Ireland Executive.

Former Irish civil servant Tim O'Connor was nominated by the government of Ireland, and the former US Special Envoy, Mitchell Reiss, was nominated by the UK government.

The commission says a declaration by loyalist paramilitary groups in April condemning criminality was important and contained constructive language.

But it says that some of the actions of loyalists around bonfires in the lead up to 12 July were in stark contrast to the April declaration.

It says it is conscious of what it calls the serious disturbances at Easter and in August in Londonderry, when shots were fired and petrol bombs and an improvised explosive device were thrown at the PSNI.

It commends what it calls "the valuable role played by respected intermediaries" and those within the local community who helped contain the situation.

Image caption The commission says it is conscious of what it calls the serious disturbances at Easter and in August in Londonderry

The commission says it has heard views expressed that "there are not enough dedicated and visible neighbourhood police officers serving those communities most adversely impacted by paramilitary activity".

It calls for a review of PSNI protocols for engaging with the representatives of paramilitary groups to be progressed as soon as possible. It says some initial work on this review was put on hold as a result of the political situation.

The report calls for more work in some areas where former paramilitaries face barriers to reintegrating into society, such as the right to adopt children.

A programme under which £12m is due to be spent in eight deprived areas as part of a "Tackling Paramilitarism Programme" has been slow to commence, it adds.

The report expresses concern that the programme, which includes plans to replace 20 paramilitary murals by March 2020, could lose momentum.

It also says there is a need to ensure careful and robust governance of funding for this programme to ensure any funds do not reach the hands of those involved in paramilitary activity and criminality.

The report recommends that the Tackling Paramilitarism Programme Board should establish an advisory group of political representatives.