Image copyright PA Image caption Significant structural issues were discovered at Ardgillan Community College in County Dublin

The Irish Department of Education is to carry out "urgent structural assessments" at 30 schools built by a County Tyrone-based construction firm.

It follows the discovery of "significant structural issues" at Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan, County Dublin.

The department has said the surveys would begin in the coming days.

The schools in question were all built by Western Building Systems in the past 10 years.

The department has also initiated legal proceedings against Western Building Systems in relation to four schools.

An education department spokesperson told RTÉ News that it was in ongoing consultation with the chief state solicitor's office in relation to these cases.

Western Building Systems (WBS), which is based in Coalisland, has been contacted for comment.

'Rapid-build'

On Friday, engineers carrying out fire remediation work at Ardgillan Community College discovered that ties that fix the exterior walls to interior walls were inadequate.

A decision was taken to close the 18-classroom section of the school - constructed by WBS in 2009 - with immediate effect.

A second building, constructed in 2015 by a different company, is not affected.

The Department of Education has now decided to examine the structure of all school buildings built by WBS between 2008 and 2013.

It said priority would be given to schools built by the company in 2008 and 2009.

These were "rapid-build" modular schools, constructed quickly to meet an acute school shortage at the time.

All of the 30 schools have already had fire safety assessments carried out over the past year after fire safety breaches were discovered in six schools built by WBS.

'Different regime'

WBS was constructing six schools on behalf of the state last year.

It is currently building one school, Shellybanks Educate Together in Sandymount, in Dublin.

The Department of Education said oversight on construction projects was now "vastly different" to the regime that was in place between 2008 and 2013.

There was disagreement in September of last year between the department and WBS as to responsibility for the failings.

Western Building Systems claimed the Department of Education would have inspected the work and itself issued a "final, substantial completion certificate".

In a statement issued at the time, it said all built schools went through a process of inspection prior to handover, conducted by departmental representatives, and that following this process those representatives issued a certificate.

It also said that the company believed all of its school buildings met all relevant fire safety and building regulations that prevailed at the time of handover.

But the department has maintained that the contractor was responsible for applying for and securing the fire certificate for the buildings and for certifying that the building was constructed in accordance with fire safety regulations.