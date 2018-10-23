Image copyright McNicholl family Image caption Bernie McNicholl died after the car she was travelling in hit a tree

A driver involved in a fatal crash near Cookstown has said she swerved to avoid hitting a man who appeared "in a split second" in front of her car.

Bernie McNicholl, the front-seat passenger, was killed when the car struck a tree on the Moneymore Road in 12 April 2015.

Jonathan Ferguson, 30, from Elm Park in Moneymore, County Londonderry, is accused of manslaughter.

He denies standing in the road or causing the crash.

Mr Ferguson was walking home after a stag night in Cookstown, County Tyrone.

Denise Mackle, the driver, told Dungannon Crown Court she was driving her two friends home to Moneymore after a night out in Newry, County Down.

She said she was just accelerating after leaving the 40mph zone in Cookstown when a man suddenly appeared in the road in front of her.

Ms Mackle said he was "standing in front of my bonnet, his two arms up to motion me to stop".

Image caption The crash happened on the Moneymore to Cookstown road

"He was on my side in the middle of the bonnet," she added.

"I didn't see him walk out or run out.

"In that split second I couldn't even reach for the brake, I just instinctively swerved."

When cross examined, she said that, although she did not see him walk into the road, there was some kind of movement and that "he had to come out of somewhere".

"He wasn't stationary. He wasn't standing with his hands up waiting for me."

'Swaying from side to side'

The defence barrister put it to her that the man could have been standing on the hard shoulder beside the road, and she had become startled and overreacted.

She denied that, and insisted that "in the split second of time I wasn't expecting anyone to come out of the darkness into the road".

"He gave me no thinking time, no braking time," Ms Mackle told the jury.

Other witnesses who said they took evasive action when they saw a man walking alongside the road before the accident also gave evidence.

One driver described a man on the pavement "swaying from side to side" and said she pulled away from the kerb as she was conscious he could stagger out into the path of her car.

Another driver described being "quite startled" to see a man standing on the grass verge in the dark.

He said: "I thought he was going to step out into the road. I was a bit nervous so I pulled out around him."

The trial at Dungannon Crown Court continues.