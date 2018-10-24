Image caption The legislation is expected to be fast-tracked through Parliament

Legislation to give Northern Ireland civil servants more legal clarity to make decisions in the absence of ministers is expected to be fast-tracked through Parliament later.

Two Labour MPs are trying to add amendments to allow a change to the law on abortion and same-sex marriage.

The amendments have been proposed by Stella Creasy and Conor McGinn.

Ms Creasy said the amendments were necessary due to the lack of a Northern Ireland Assembly.

The Walthamstow MP said the amendments would require the secretary of state to act on the impact of incompatibility between abortion and same sex marriage legislation in Northern Ireland and what the courts say are human rights.

"It doesn't write any new legislation for Northern Ireland, she said.

"But it does say that those human rights obligations, the things that we're all sworn to uphold in the Good Friday Agreement, matter and therefore the secretary of state should be looking to see what she can do to address them," she added.

Greater flexibility

The Executive Formation and Exercise of Functions Bill is expected to be fast-tracked through both the House of Commons and House of Lords.

Image caption Stella Creasy is one of two Labour MPs tabling amendments

The bill aims to give civil servants greater flexibility when it comes to making decisions.

They will be supported with guidance from the Northern Ireland secretary, but the final decision will rest with the civil servants.

Northern Ireland has been without an executive since January 2017.

In the absence of ministers, civil servants were supposed to take big decisions. But that stopped in July when a court ruled a senior civil servant did not have the power to approve a controversial incinerator at Mallusk.

Decisions which involve high levels of public spending or a change in policy are unlikely to be taken by officials and will instead be left for ministers.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Image caption Secretary of State Karen Bradley says the legislation provides the "best chance" of delivering power sharing

The bill will also give UK government ministers the power to make public appointments.

These will apply to the Northern Ireland Judicial Appointments Commission, Northern Ireland Policing Board, the Probation Board and the Police Ombudsman.

Secretary of State Karen Bradley has said new legislation provides the "best chance" of delivering power sharing.

It will also suspend the secretary of state's legal duty to call a fresh assembly election.