Northern Ireland

Portaferry murder arrest after assault victim dies

  • 24 October 2018
Church Street, Portaferry Image copyright Google Maps
Image caption The man was attacked at Church Street, Portaferry, in the early hours of Sunday 14 October

Police are treating the death of a man who was assaulted in Portaferry, County Down, 10 days ago as murder.

The 32-year-old victim was attacked at Church Street shortly before 01:00 BST on Sunday 14 October and has since died.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

