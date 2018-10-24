Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The man was attacked at Church Street, Portaferry, in the early hours of Sunday 14 October

Police are treating the death of a man who was assaulted in Portaferry, County Down, 10 days ago as murder.

The 32-year-old victim was attacked at Church Street shortly before 01:00 BST on Sunday 14 October and has since died.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of his murder.