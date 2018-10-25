Image caption David Sterling has been in charge of Northern Ireland's civil service since summer 2017

The head of NI's civil service has said he does not recall a DUP special adviser telling him he had a relative on a controversial green energy scheme.

David Sterling is appearing at the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) inquiry.

The scheme was set up in 2012 to boost uptake of eco-friendly heat systems, but huge subsidies led to a £490m bill for Northern Ireland taxpayers.

When problems with RHI emerged in 2015, Mr Sterling was working in Stormont's finance department.

At that point, the department was being led by DUP minister Arlene Foster, whose special adviser was Andrew Crawford.

The inquiry has discovered that three of Mr Crawford's relatives were claimants and had 11 boilers between them.

Mr Crawford, in his evidence, said he had informed Mr Sterling in 2015 that his brother was on the scheme.

'No formal system'

But on Thursday, the civil service boss said he had no memory of any such conversation, and that he believed he would have recalled it.

He said it would have been prudent for Mr Crawford to record his family connection to the scheme as a potential conflict of interest.

There was no form for him to do that at the time, but Mr Sterling said it would have been possible to record it in some fashion.

He told the inquiry there is still no formal system in place for special advisers to record a conflict of interest.

But inquiry chair Sir Patrick Coghlin said: "You're still working on this three years later?"

Mr Sterling said it had been included in work going on between the parties during talks processes last year, as part of a paper called transparency, governance and accountability.

"We're working on the basis that seeking agreement with incoming ministers would see such an agreement in place," he added.

Mr Sterling also denied claims he had ever had a row with Mr Crawford and accused him of keeping the scheme open for the benefit of his family.

Image caption Ex-DUP special adviser Andrew Crawford faced days of questioning at the RHI inquiry

The inquiry was also told Mr Sterling was not aware that Mr Crawford was making suggestions to a DUP colleague in the enterprise department about plans to introduce cost controls to the scheme in summer 2015.

The colleague was another special adviser, Timothy Cairns.

The enterprise department had set up the scheme, and Mr Cairns was involved in discussions with officials to get its budget under control.

In an email exchange, Mr Crawford made a suggestion that the amount of hours on a higher tariff be doubled and bigger boilers be eligible, so that the poultry industry did not lose out from the scheme changes.

'Throttle the costs'

Poultry farmers made up the majority of claimants on the scheme.

Inquiry panellist Keith MacLean said the effect of the suggestion would have been to undermine plans to "throttle the costs".

The idea was quickly rejected by officials because of its cost implications.

Mr Sterling said he was not aware of the contact and he should have been told, as should Mrs Foster have been.

Sir Patrick said it was "worrying" that neither Mr Sterling, nor the permanent secretary in the enterprise department, Andrew McCormick, were aware of what was taking place.

"Where's the control that flows from the fact that spads (special advisers) are paid public money?" Sir Patrick asked.

Mr Sterling said if special advisers did not inform officials about what they were doing, it was difficult for civil servants to know.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The RHI scheme sought to boost the use of renewable energy in NI, but a perverse incentive meant claimants could exploit the scheme for profit

Mr Sterling has led the civil service at Stormont since June 2017.

In his written evidence to the inquiry, published on Thursday, he said there should be a review of the role of Stormont special advisers before any return to devolution.

The last time Mr Sterling gave evidence, he revealed that sometimes minutes had not been taken at meetings in a bid to frustrate Freedom of Information requests.

The inquiry's oral hearings are due to end on Friday, after 111 days of evidence heard by the panel.