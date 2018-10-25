Two men charged over Portaferry murder

Image caption The man was attacked at Church Street, Portaferry, in the early hours of Sunday 14 October

Two men been charged with the murder of a man who was assaulted in Portaferry, County Down, 11 days ago.

Ryan Macrae, 32, was attacked at Church Street shortly before 01:00 BST on Sunday 14 October.

Mr Macrae was admitted to hospital but died on Tuesday night.

A 19-year-old and 28-year-old charged with his murder are due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court on Thursday.