There has been a marked rise in the number of people waiting more than 12 hours in emergency departments over the last twelve months, according to new figures.

The number rose from 919 to 1,716 between September 2017 and September this year.

The figures were released by the Department of Health.

The draft ministerial target is for no patient attending an emergency department to wait more than 12 hours.

During September 2018, there were 66,244 attendances at emergency departments here - that's 623 more than in September 2017.