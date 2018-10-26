A man has died and another has been critically injured in a crash in County Londonderry.

A car with four men on board left the Newferry Road, near Bellaghy, at about 17:00 BST on Thursday.

Reece Kelly, who was 22 and from Draperstown, died at the scene.

Three other men were taken to hospital, with one of them described as being critically ill. Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.