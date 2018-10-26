Image caption General secretary of the Apprentice Boys Billy Moore with Irish prime minister Leo Varadkar

The Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar has arrived in Londonderry for a series of engagements.

He visited the city's historic walls and the Apprentice Boys of Derry Siege Museum before meeting with members of the organisation.

This included meeting its governor Graeme Stenhouse, general secretary Billy Moore and former assembly speaker Lord Hay.

Mr Moore presented the taoiseach with a book tracing the Siege of Derry.

Invitation

The taoiseach was also presented with a crimson tie, the official colour of the apprentice boys of Derry.

Mr Moore invited him to wear the tie if Mr Varadkar ever came to Londonderry to watch a loyal order parade.

Mr Varadkar is also due to visit the Ráth Mór centre in Creggan estate where he will meet with a range of community groups.

The taoiseach said he is looking forward to hearing the views of people on the political situation and the uncertainty caused by Brexit.

He again re-affirmed his government's commitment to cross-border initiatives including the A5 road between Newbuildings outside Londonderry and Aughnacloy in Tyrone.

Later Leo Varadkar will attend a dinner for former Foyle MP Mark Durkan to honour his commitment to peace and reconciliation.