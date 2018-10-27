Image copyright NewRay Photography Image caption The site was once home to an HM Revenue and Customs clearance station

Firefighters have worked through the night to bring a large fire under control at an industrial estate in Newry, County Down.

They were called to the blaze at a former customs building at Carnbane Way shortly after 01:00 BST.

Alan O'Neill from the Fire and Rescue Service said the first crew arrived at the scene within three minutes and found a "well-developed fire".

The building was empty at the time and there were no reports of injuries.

Forty firefighters, five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform were deployed to tackle the blaze.

Mr O'Neill said the operation has now been scaled down but he expects firefighters to remain at the scene for a number of hours.

He said it is not yet known how the fire started but an investigation was due to begin at about 09:00 BST.

'Major blaze'

The site was once home to a HM Revenue and Customs clearance station.

In recent years, plans have been submitted to develop it into a retail park with a coffee shop and restaurant units

SDLP councillor Michael Savage said he was "thankful" that no-one was hurt in the fire.

"Local fire crews are to be commended for their swift response in dealing with this major blaze and their bravery in tackling this serious fire," he said.

"The Newry crews were on the scene within three minutes. Praise must also go to local residents who raised the alarm.

"The cause has yet to be determined but a full fire investigation team will be carrying out work this morning to determine the cause."