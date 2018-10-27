Bomb found in garden of north Belfast house
- 27 October 2018
A bomb has been found in the garden of a house in north Belfast.
Army technical officers were called to examine a suspicious object at the property in St James Mews shortly after midday on Friday.
They declared it to be a "viable explosive device" and made it safe.
It was taken away for further examination. Police appealed to anyone who was in area on Thursday night or Friday morning to contact them.