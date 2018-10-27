Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The attack took place in a flat at Abbey Park in east Belfast

A man has been beaten with hammers by a gang of masked men who forced their way into a flat in east Belfast.

The 34-year-old victim sustained injuries to his head and legs in the attack, which took place at Abbey Park shortly after 20:00 BST on Friday.

He was treated in hospital for his wounds. A 16-year-old boy was also in the flat at the time but was not hurt.

Police are treating it as an aggravated burglary and have appealed for witnesses.