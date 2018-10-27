Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Considerable damage was caused to the building during the incident

Police are appealing for information after a digger was used to remove a cash machine from a service station.

The burglary took place shortly before 02:00 BST on Saturday on the Templepatrick Road in Ballyclare, County Antrim.

Detectives said the digger had been stolen a short time earlier from a nearby building site and then set on fire and destroyed after the incident.

Considerable damage was caused to the building during the incident.