Portaferry burglary: Men 'made barricade' during break-in
- 28 October 2018
Two men barricaded themselves into the bedroom of a house in County Down while it was being ransacked, the police have said.
It happened at a house in High Street in Portaferry at about 21:30 BST on Saturday.
Two masked men forced their way into the property and caused extensive damage before damaging a car parked outside as they fled from the scene.
The police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.