A County Londonderry man has been left with potentially life-changing injuries after a paramilitary-style attack that took place as his child was upstairs.

A masked gang broke into the house at Kurin Lane, Garvagh, shot the man in the arms and legs and beat him with a bat or metal bar.

He is being treated for gunshot wounds and head injuries.

The attackers also threatened to shoot the victim's teenage daughter, who has been left severely traumatised.

'Sickeningly vicious'

The police said the girl's mobile phone was taken to prevent her calling for help.

An attempt was also made to set fire to items in the house during the attack that happened shortly before 22:30 on Saturday.

"This a sickeningly vicious shooting and beating which has left this man with serious and potentially life-changing injuries, and a young girl severely traumatised," said Det Ch Insp White of the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

"What sort of men would think it is acceptable to subject a young girl to this level of brutality and violence?

"Every child has the right to feel safe and protected in their own home - how is this poor child going to sleep tonight or in coming nights? What are the long term effects on her going to be?"

'No justification'

"It's quite obvious the hypocrites who carried out this dreadful attack don't care at all about the children in their community. I wonder how they would feel if their own child witnessed such a level of violence?

"There is absolutely no justification for an attack like this in our communities and we must all work together to bring those responsible to justice and to stop this from happening to another child."

The police have appealed for witnesses.