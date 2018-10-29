Image copyright PA

The chancellor is expected to offer £2m to Belfast city centre after the Primark fire in August.

Philip Hammond is expected to make the announcement in his budget speech on Monday in the House of Commons.

A fire in Bank Buildings in August has led to 14 businesses being closed - possibly for as long as four months.

The DUP MP Sammy Wilson says he expects the announcement along with news that there will be a city deal package for Northern Ireland councils.

The city deal is an initiative to give local authorities greater funding and decision making powers.

Image copyright PA Image caption The clock at the top of Bank Buildings was one of the features destroyed by the flames

Last week, six Northern Ireland councils travelled to Westminster to lobby for a deal.

Belfast City Council has partnered with Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ards and North Down, Lisburn and Castlereagh, Mid and East Antrim, and Newry, Mourne and Down councils.

They will hope to secure £450m of funding from Mr Hammond, with an Executive matching that figure.

Londonderry is also seeking a deal, but its negotiations commenced at a later stage.

On that basis, its proposal is not quite as advanced.

Mr Wilson told BBC News NI that he thought it would be a "fairly neutral budget," as regards Northern Ireland.

'Transform'

However he added that he hoped for progress on "some asks".

He cited the city deal, progress on the air passenger duty demands and mental health as areas he wanted to see covered.

Mr Wilson pointed to "soldiers who have come out of the army and are suffering from mental health problems".

"As well as that Belfast city centre has been devastated as a result of the Primark fire and we are hoping there will be resources for that as well".

"The whole point of the city deal is to transform the greater Belfast economy by investment in high tech jobs, apprenticeships, skills, training, tourism and all the kinds of industries we want to promote in Northern Ireland."

Derry City and Strabane District Council said "significant progress" had been made advancing its city deal proposals following the chancellor's visit to the city in July.

It said it has had detailed engagement with senior officials from the Northern Ireland Office and the Ministry for Housing, Communities and Local Government, including a delegation to London in September, where the city deal vision and outline bid proposal was formally submitted.

"This is a detailed document which encompasses all the projects being developed as part of the city deal and which will transform the city region," the council said.

"The feedback has been very positive and as part of the ongoing engagement, council will submit detailed cases for each of the catalyst projects in November 2018 with a view to quickly securing a formal city deal agreement."