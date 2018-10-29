Home 'gutted' in west Belfast arson attack
- 29 October 2018
A house has been "completely gutted" in an arson attack in west Belfast, police have said.
The fire at the terraced property on Monagh Drive was reported at 16:45 GMT on Monday.
Two women escaped the fire without injury. Police said they are treating the incident as arson.
"It is extremely fortunate that the fire service were quickly on the scene, as the fire could have easily spread," said Det Sgt Doherty.