Northern Ireland

Car crashes into house in south Belfast

  • 29 October 2018
The car hit a wall in Kimberley Street
Image caption Part of a wall collapsed after the crash in Kimberley Street

A car has crashed into the side of a house in south Belfast, causing part of a backyard wall to collapse.

It happened in Kimberley Street in the Ormeau area shortly before 16:20 GMT on Monday,

There were no reports of any injuries, a spokeswoman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland has said.

Related Topics