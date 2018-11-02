Image caption Dympna Kerr (centre), the sister of Columba McVeigh, and other families of the Disappeared laid a wreath at Stormont on Friday

Families of people murdered and secretly buried by the IRA are travelling to County Monaghan where a search is ongoing for the remains of Columba McVeigh.

He was one of 16 murder victims known as the Disappeared.

The remains of three people are still to be found, including Mr McVeigh's.

On Friday, relatives of the victims gathered at Stormont for their annual silent walk.

They laid a wreath at the steps of Parliament Buildings before travelling to to the search site.

Dympna Kerr, the sister of Columba McVeigh, appealed to anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward.

Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Columba McVeigh was kidnapped, murdered and buried in secret by the IRA

"All we want to do is bring him home and put him in a grave beside my mum and dad," she said.

"That's all we want."

A search for Mr McVeigh has been ongoing in a section of Bragan Bog near Emyvale, County Monaghan.

The search is being conducted by the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims' Remains (ICLVR).

Four searches for Mr McVeigh have been carried out in the area, with the last search ending in September 2013.