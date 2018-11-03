A woman was beaten with a baseball bat during an aggravated burglary at a house in Ballynahinch, County Down, police have said.

Along with another woman, they had their hands and feet bound with cable ties and were locked in rooms in the house by three masked men. A young child was in the house but was injured.

The incident took place in the Dunmore Road area on Friday evening.

Police said they believe it happened between 18:00 and 21:25 GMT.

The three suspects fled after ransacking the property.

The women, who are in their 30s, and a child were taken to hospital. One woman sustained injuries to her head and body.

"This must have been a terrifying and horrific ordeal for these women who have been left traumatised," said Det Sgt James Johnston. who is appealing for information.