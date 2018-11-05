Image copyright Pacemaker Image caption Sean Murray has always denied the allegations

The public prosecution service has decided not to charge a senior Sinn Féin member and former IRA prisoner with the alleged importation of weapons from the United States.

In April 2014, a BBC Spotlight programme alleged that Sean 'Spike' Murray conspired with a Florida businessman to secure a large number of handguns for the IRA.

The businessman told Spotlight he had posted about 200 weapons to NI.

This was between 1995 and 1999.

In response, the PSNI said the allegations of IRA gun-running from Florida were the subject of investigation.

In a statement issued on Monday afternoon, a spokesperson for the PPS (Public Prosecution Service) said: "I can confirm that a decision has been taken not to prosecute a man for any offences in relation to the alleged importation of firearms.

"Careful consideration has been given to all of the available evidence and it has been concluded that this is insufficient to meet the Test for Prosecution."